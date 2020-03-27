Learning from history: a look back at the Spanish Flu

While many people have never seen or experienced anything like the coronavirus, for some historians, the virus looks surprisingly familiar.

“One of the things that they’re talking a lot about now are the similarities and differences between 1918 and the current dynamic that we have going,” said Micaela Sullivan-Fowler. She’s the curator of rare books and historical collections at Ebling Library at UW-Madison. Sullivan-Fowler recently curated a collection about the Flu Pandemic of 1918, also called the Spanish Flu, called “Staggering Losses: WW1 & the Influenza Pandemic of 1918.”

“It’s like it came home to roost, but it also has its own narrative to tell,” she said about the comparison between the Spanish Flu and current day coronavirus.

Sullivan-Fowler said the name the “Spanish Flu” was a result of press embargoes in Europe designed to limit the public’s knowledge of an influenza epidemic while the war was going on. She said Spain was the only country that did not have a press embargo, and was therefore reporting on the number of cases they were seeing of the flu. Thus, the name the Spanish Flu.

Sullivan-Fowler said a similarity between the Spanish Flu and coronavirus was the response, and attempt to implement versions of social distancing and isolation in both cases.

“The fact that we’re now doing the attempt to do the leveling of the transmission and exposure, and why we’re all not at work and all the other things that this is affecting economically and socially and culturally,” she said. “They were doing the same thing in 1918, attempting to control large groups.”

Steven Burg, Professor of History at Shippensburg University, also found that similarity. He used to work at the Wisconsin Historical Society, and wrote a piece about the 1918 pandemic, called, “Wisconsin and the Great Spanish Flu Epidemic of 1918."

"In 1918 the U.S. Surgeon General advised states to put statewide closing orders in place,” he said. “Really the whole state was both impacted by the flu and the shutting down of all public institutions, schools, any kinds of social gatherings, so bars, saloons, churches, just as we’re experiencing today.”

Versions of those “closing orders” are in effect to differing degrees across the country and world today. Burg said at the time of the Spanish Flu, Wisconsin was a leader in public health. He said largely because of that and the closing order implemented in the state, the mortality rate in Wisconsin was lower than that of the national average.

However, Wisconsin was still impacted. Over 100,000 Wisconsinite were infected by December 1918. Sullivan-Fowler said at least 8,000 people died statewide, and in Madison alone there were about 2,000 deaths, with 40 deaths in the UW-Madison community.

Another similarity Burg found was that both 1918 and 2020 are election years.

“1918 was an election year, and it was very similar in the fact that public gatherings, rallies, could not happen,” Burg said. “It’s been talked about as one of the quietest elections, both in Wisconsin and nationally as a result.”

While there are similarities between the Spanish Flu and coronavirus, both Sullivan-Fowler and Burg noted the differences between the pandemics, including our increased knowledge of medicine and illnesses, and more advanced technology.

“When the influenza broke out in 1918 people had much less knowledge about viruses,” Burg said. “The context was very very different.”

With both similarities and differences to today’s pandemic, there are lessons to be learned from 1918.

"I think the thing we can really see in looking at 1918 is that following the closing orders, trying to separate ourselves, really was the thing that made the biggest difference,” said Burg. “Also listening to the experts and following the public health experts, monitoring the disease and really being responsive are very important."

“It seems as though there’s a memorialization and an honoring lesson that’s going on there,” Sullivan-Fowler said. “We need to do what we need to do to curtail this. Each person is important in terms of the social distancing, and the doing what we need to do so that we don’t have a mortality rate of between 50 and 100 million worldwide which is what the pandemic of 1918 did."

