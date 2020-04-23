Leashed dogs now allowed in most Madison parks

A new Madison dog policy is now in effect, allowing leashed dogs in most of the city's parks.

City of Madison officials said in early 2020, the Madison Common Council approved the revised dog ordinances, which took effect on March 13. The announcement was made in a press release Thursday.

Since 1973, a City of Madison ordinance essentially prohibited dogs in Madison parks, but officials recognized this ordinance as ineffective and unenforceable as the population of Madison grows.

In early 2019, the Board of Park Commissioners called for a review of the long-standing ordinance, and approved a new policy in October 2019 that allows dogs in most parks. In February 2020, the board also approved more than 30 dog-free park locations.

When visiting a city park with your dog, the following rules must be followed:



Dogs must have a dog park permit



Dogs must be on a non-retractable leash no more than 6 feet long and held by a person at all times



Dogs must be under the immediate physical control of a person at all times



Dogs must be licensed (purchased through the City of Madison Treasurer's Office) and must have an up-to-date rabies vaccination



Dog handlers are required to pick up the waste and have bags or scoops when in the park



Dogs must not dig, chase or harm wildlife, damage park property, or interfere with other park users



Dogs are prohibited from the designated Dog Free Parks and specific areas, such as near playgrounds, and all conservation parks

Violators may be reported by contacting a Park Ranger (608) 235-0448.

Dog Free Parks

The Board of Park Commissioners approved more than 30 dog free parks to provide an option for people who may not want to be around dogs.

Residents will see new temporary signage this spring at each of the designated parks.

In addition to the dog-free parks, a number of prohibited areas continue, such as all conservation parks.

CLICK HERE for a complete list of dog-free locations.

Dog Licenses and Permits

Madison residents with a dog aged 5 months or older are required to have a dog license prior to purchasing a dog park permit. Click here to purchase a license.

CLICK HERE to purchase a dog park permit.

What if I live outside of Madison?

Dogs visiting from areas outside of Madison are always welcome with proper licenses and/or vaccinations from your town/municipality. Be prepared to show proof if asked by a Park Ranger. A daily Dog Park Permit may be purchased online.