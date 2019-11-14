Lebanon man wins nearly $3 million in SuperCash! drawing

A Lebanon, Wisconsin, man is sitting much prettier now after cashing in a multi-million dollar SuperCash! lottery win, the Wisconsin Lottery announced.

While the top SuperCash! prize is $350,000 per play, Carl Loppnow had eight winning plays for a total prize of $2.8 million, the lottery explained in a release.

"Since SuperCash! is a game that does not have a shared jackpot, some players choose to play the same numbers multiple times for the same drawing," Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin explained. "June 20 was Carl's fortunate night!"

According to the Lottery, Loppnow bought the tickets at two Watertown-area stores, each of which will receive 428,000 for selling winning tickets:



Breselow's Family Market, 100 E. Cady Kwik Trip, 1184 N. 4th Street

SuperCash! numbers are drawn every night after 9 p.m. and two plays cost $1.