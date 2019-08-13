Left-Handers Day brings awareness to "advantages and disadvantages of being left-handed"

Raising your left hand and being proud.

On Tuesday, people around the world celebrated International Left-Handers Day. The day was first observed in 1976 by Dean R. Campbell, founder of the Lefthanders International, Inc.

Being left-handed is rare, making up roughly 10% of the world's population according to livescience.com.

According to The Left-Handers Day Club, the day increases "public awareness of the advantages and disadvantages of being left-handed."

There are some famous left-handers, including former President Barack Obama, President Ronald Reagan, Albert Einstein, Jimi Hendrix, and Bill Gates.