Legacy 100 ride raises money for new American Legion cabin

A group of motorcyclists are hitting the streets to raise money for the American Legion.

The Legacy 100 ride started Monday in Ashland, Wisconsin and rolled through Madison Wednesday afternoon.

Organizers say the money raised will go towards a new cabin at the American Legion to house gold star families.

"We're not just out riding around,” said Frank Kostka, the commander of the Wisconsin American Legion. “We're out there with a mission and a cause to raise money to build this new cabin. That’s the purpose - fundraising."

Earlier Wednesday, the riders also stopped in Mount Horeb at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new veteran’s memorial to pay respects.

