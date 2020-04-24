Legal expert: protesters have constitutional right to gather

A legal expert said demonstrators protesting outside the Capitol against Gov. Tony Evers’ ‘Safer at Home’ order extension on Friday had a constitutional right to be there.

The Wisconsin Capitol Police estimate about 1,500 attended. No arrests were made and no citations were issued.

Donald Downs, a now retired UW-Madison political science professor specializing in constitutional rights and free speech, said with the governor’s order to socially distance at least six feet from others, police can enforce that.

However, they cannot enforce on the pretext to interfere with a message.

“It’s going to be kind of messy. You’ve got a lot of people out there, and how many police. At some point, it’s going to take a lot of judgment, good judgment, on police, as well as demonstrators, to hold this balance together,” Downs said.

He said there is always an emergency exception, but when you are talking about a constitutional right, the emergency has to be clearly determined.

“The restriction on that right has to be carefully measured to respond to the emergency and nothing more,” he said.

Even with the current orders in place creating gray area for these types of demonstrations, Downs explained if people are told they cannot hold a demonstration on a public issue in a classic public forum such as this, there has to be a good argument to deny free speech.

The protest comes on the same day that the extended 'Safer at Home' order goes into effect, which continues to close all non-essential business and schools and bans public gatherings.

Organizers proceeded with the event, even though a permit to hold the protest on the Capitol grounds was denied. According to the Associated Press, organizers said they would move forward, despite the possibility of being cited by police.

