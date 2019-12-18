Legal group threatens MMSD with lawsuit over gender identity policy

A conservative legal group is putting Madison Metropolitan School District on the hot seat demanding them to change their gender identity policy or face a lawsuit.

The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty (WILL) sent a letter this morning to MMSD writing their current policies "violate our clients’ constitutional rights as parents."

The legal group is representing 15 parents from nine different families in the Madison School District.

The Milwaukee-based group wants two policies changed. They want the school district to require parental consent before kids make the decision to alter their gender identity and allow staff to communicate with parents about this subject.

The current MMSD Guidance & Policies to Support Transgender, Non-binary & Gender-Expansive Students does not require parental consent before kids alter their gender identity at school and staff is forbidden to discuss these matters with parents without the child's consent.

The legal group said the distress of changing ones gender identity could lead to serious health concerns so parents should be aware of their decision.

"Parents have the right to raise their kids and to make significant decisions that affect their kids. Rightfully so that they want to be involved if their children deal with this issue. Our hope is that the district will respond and change the policy," Luke N. Berg, Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty Deputy Counsel said.

MMSD spokesperson, Tim LeMonds, said in a statement, “Furthermore, MMSD remains dedicated to creating an inclusive and welcoming learning environment that instills a sense of community for all our students and take seriously our tremendous responsibility to provide a safe and nondiscriminatory environment for students of all gender identities. Our commitment to this and all other inclusive practices in our schools remains unchanged. We have incredible transgender, non-binary, and gender-expansive students, staff, and families throughout our district who we are very proud of, and we want our schools to be places where every child thrives.”

The legal group is giving Madison School District 45 days to respond before filing a lawsuit. They said if the district is willing to change the policy that timeline can change.

