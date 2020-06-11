Legal lessons: breaking down the law from the recorded meeting between legislators

The controversy at the Capitol continues after an audio recording of Gov. Tony Evers and Republican leaders was released to the media.

"I did not know about it," Gov. Evers responded when asked about a member of his staff recordings the meeting last month. "A staffer wanted help in taking notes and that's why that staffer did that."

The audio recording itself came to light, after a Wisconsin media outlet specifically requested it. The Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) was established in 1967. it provides the public and the media with access to federal agency records.

"Once a record is created by a government official, it becomes a government record, which means it's preemptively open to be released to anyone who asks for it," Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council, said.

When it comes to the legality of recording conversations, Wisconsin is a one-party consent state, which means that as long as one person approves the recording of a conversation, it is legal.

"There's nothing illegal about one party to a conversation recording it without the knowledge or consent of other people, it might not be good form, but it is legal under Wisconsin law," Lueders said.

The Governor's Chief Legal Counsel, Ryan Nilsestuen said that both legislative offices and the governor's office were on the call and staff did consent to it being recorded.

NBC15 also spoke with an attorney for the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association. he explained that under the law, even if the Governor himself wasn't aware, a staff member or representative would be considered part of the conversation, giving them legal right to consent.

Even so, some legislators are still calling for that unnamed staff member to be fired.

"I will not discuss personnel issues in public, but needless to say this practice has ended with this one time."

NBC15 followed up with Republican leaders Thursday. According to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' office, Vos said he has a hard time believing that Gov. Evers did not know the call was being recorded and that this scenario will make it difficult to work together moving forward.

