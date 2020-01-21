Selfies from the voting booth could soon be legal

Wisconsin voters could legally take selfies with their marked election ballots under a proposal up for approval in the state Senate.

Supporters of the measure call the current ban archaic, especially in an era in which voters are increasingly posting pictures of themselves with their marked ballots on social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook.

But county election clerks warned last year that changing the law could open the door to undoing the secrecy of the ballot. The Wisconsin County Clerk Association registered against the bill.

The Senate was scheduled to vote on the bill Tuesday.