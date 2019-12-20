Legislation would create emergency response zone to protect roadside personnel

A bipartisan bill introduced by Representative Katrina Shankland aims to create harsher penalties for reckless and distracted drivers who pass an emergency response scene.

“We can do more to protect our first responders,” said Rep. Shankland. “They willingly put their lives on the line every day for us.”

In December 2015, Endeavor-Moundville Volunteer Fire Department lost firefighter Larry Millard after he was hit and killed when responding to the scene of an accident.

Chief Mike Bourdeau says his death inspired their department to take action.

“This is the perfect example of how you take a tragedy and turn it into something positive,” said Bourdeau.

In February 2018, Lake Delton firefighter Joe Sabol was struck and severely injured while trying to direct traffic around a crash site.

“We know that it can happen in the blink of an eye,” said Lake Delton fire Chief Darren Jorgenson.

From the period of Jan. 1, 2017 through Aug. 12, 2019, the Department of Transportation reported 11 public utility or construction workers were injured, 1 was killed. In the same time period, 2 emergency responders suffered injuries.

Earlier in 2019, firefighters met with lawmakers to express concern for their own safety.

“It’s sad that they have to be advocating for this law change,” said Rep Shankland.

The legislation would create an emergency response area, which would be defined as anywhere emergency or roadside response vehicles are present and personnel are at risk from traffic.

The bill goes a step further and would protect other workers on or near the roadway, like tow truck drivers and construction workers by stiffening penalties for striking, injuring, or killing a worker.

Under the bill, if a driver causes bodily harm to workers engaged in highway maintenance, construction, utility work, emergency response, or roadside response, they may be fined up to $10,000 or jailed for 9 months, or both. Additionally, a court may also order 100-200 hours of community service and mandatory traffic school.

There are also harsher penalties for inattentive driving, up to $50 for multiple offenses for the use of a cell phone in an emergency or roadside response area. This bill would prohibit cell phone use entirely in one of these areas, similar to a construction zone penalty.

Chief Jorgenson says the penalties are appropriate.

“If you decide to go against common sense, there’s a strict penalty that you’re going to be facing,” said Jorgenson.

The bill also requires the DOT to educate the public about these changes and the risks associated with not moving over, reducing speed, and putting away their cell phones in emergency response areas.

So far, the bill has support from the Wisconsin EMS Association, the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin County Highway Association, the Badger State Sheriffs Association, Wisconsin Sheriffs and Deputy Sheriffs Association, the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, and the Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs Association.

Lawmakers have until the end of the month to decide if they want to co-sponsor the bill and it will be formally introduced to the floor in 2020.