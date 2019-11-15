Leonid meteor shower lights up the sky this weekend

Stargazers will be in for a show this weekend as one of the most popular meteor showers of the season, the Leonids, hits its peak Saturday night, the weather service Accuweather says.

“Twenty meteors per hour are likely through the peak, which makes it more active than the recent Taurid meteor shower,“ AccuWeather Astronomy Blogger Dave Samuhel said.

The Leonid meteor shower will be best seen after midnight Saturday night and into Sunday morning. According to Accuweather, it is considered a moderate shower.

The meteor shower happens when the Earth moves through the tail of a comet. They get their name because many of them can be seen in the constellation Leo.