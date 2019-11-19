‘Let the baby die’ sign attacks parents raising money for infant son with rare disorders

The father of a baby boy with two rare birth disorders says he wants to battle hatred with love after someone targeted the family with a sign telling them to “let the baby die.”

Despite the signs and their hateful message, father KC Ahlers says he’s not going to stop fighting for his 4-month-old son, RJ. (Source: WTVG/CNN)

Father KC Ahlers put up six signs around the Franklin Park Mall in Toledo, Ohio, that share a bit about his 4-month-old son RJ’s rare birth disorders and how others can help donate, WTVG reports.

He was shocked to find someone had added a sign with a hateful message to the mix.

That sign read, “Stop asking for money. Let the baby die. It’s called Darwinism. Happy holidays.”

"I immediately took the one down. There were other ones that were up, but some other good Samaritans kicked them down," Ahlers said. "It really shocked me that somebody would have that kind of cruelty.”

Baby RJ was diagnosed at birth with both Agenesis of the Corpus Callosum and Mosaic Trisomy 9 Syndrome. The first means the center of his brain is underdeveloped, and the second can cause a variety of symptoms, including developmental delay and intellectual disability, congenital heart defects and kidney problems.

RJ also has a hole in his heart. His father says most babies with these diseases don’t live past age 2.

Despite the signs and their hateful message, Ahlers says he’s not going to stop fighting for his son.

“We want to raise our son to not reciprocate hatred with hatred. We want to battle hatred with love. So, we obviously know somebody that did this is disturbed, and we hope they get help. But we’re going to keep taking your signs down, as we see them, because this town doesn’t need hatred. This town needs love,” he said.

A GoFundMe for the family, created in October, has raised more than $20,000.

