Report: Letter accuses DNC host committee leaders of creating 'toxic' work culture

An investigation has been launched into two leaders of the host committee for the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, following revelations in an anonymous letter that accused them of creating a "toxic" work environment.

The anonymous letter was sent to the convention's board of directors on Jan. 30 and was shared with NBC15 with Milwaukee partner TMJ4.

According to the letter, Chief of Staff Adam Alonso "consistently bullied and intimidated staff members." His behavior was directed at woman on the staff, according to the letter.

The letter said that host committee president Liz Gilbert enabled Alonso in creating a "toxic office culture."

Complaints against the two men were first brought forward after a letter by senior women from the host committee was sent to the Democratic National Committee.

Alonso has been placed on administrative leave. Gilbert, the host committee president, will not be working at the office during the investigation.

