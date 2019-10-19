Light rain could impact your Saturday

Saturday, October 19, 2019

4:30 a.m.

THE NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST JAMES PARISH:

Today's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4). Light rain is likely this afternoon and evening. Heavy rainfall and strong storms are not expected. Widespread rainfall totals will be less than 0.25" of rain.

Tonight's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4). Light rain will be possible before midnight. Areas of fog will start to develop late tonight into Sunday morning. Thick fog will be possible.

Happy Saturday! It's a cool, dry start to the weekend. We're waking up to temperatures in the 40s almost area wide. Make sure to grab a hot cup of coffee and a jacket out the door this morning. If you're going to be gone all day, then make sure to take your rain gear as well.

We'll wake up to a mostly sunny sky. Unfortunately, the clouds will increase throughout the morning and early afternoon. By mid to late afternoon, light rain will be moving from west to east across the area as cold front slides through Wisconsin. The rain will start to taper off this evening. Highs today will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

The rain will exit the area around midnight tonight. The sky will also start to clear tonight. The ingredients will be their for areas of fog to develop late tonight into Sunday morning. The fog could be thick in some spots. If you're going to be traveling first thing Sunday morning, then make sure to pad some extra time on to your commute. Tonight's low range from the upper 30s to low 40s.

The fog that develops overnight should lift by 10 a.m. on Sunday. After the fog clears, the rest of Sunday looks great! Expect a lot of sunshine and highs in the low 60s.

Another storm system and cold front will bring in another round of showers and a few storms Sunday night into Monday. Behind the front, it is going to turn chilly and breezy. High temperatures will go from near 60 degrees on Monday to only the upper 40s on Tuesday. The rest of next week looks chilly with highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s. There is a good chance we won't hit 60 degrees again until next spring after Sunday or Monday.