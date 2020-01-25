Light snow Saturday morning

Saturday, January 25, 2020

4:00 a.m.

The NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist James Parish:

Today's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4). Light to moderate snow will continue today, mainly before noon. Additional snowfall totals will range from a dusting to 1". Snowy/slushy roads will likely impact travels today. A few places could see a little more. Patchy areas of fog will also be possible.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will be in effect from 6 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday for Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Jefferson, Rock and Walworth Co., WI.

Tonight's Weather Impact Scale: No Impact.

Good Saturday morning! It's going to be a snowy start the weekend. Snow is likely through most of the morning, then our snow chances will start to taper off this afternoon. Temperatures will warm above freezing today, so some of the snow should start to melt and road conditions should improve throughout the day. Today's highs will be in the low to mid 30s. If shoveling snow, please take breaks and take it easy. Most of the snow that fell late Friday into Saturday is going to be heavy.

Scattered flurries will be possible overnight into Sunday. No more accumulating snow is expected tonight, though. Lows tonight will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Sunday will be cloudy. Once again, there will be a chance of snow flurries. Temperature-wise, Sunday is going to mild, especially for this time of year. Highs on Sunday will be in the low to mid 30s.

A break from the snow will continue through early next week. Monday will be mostly cloudy and dry. Tuesday will be cloudy with a chance of snow flurries. There will be a chance of light snow starting midweek and that could continue through the end of next week.

The bigger weather headline after today's snow through most of next week will be warm winter weather. Highs most of the next week will be in the mid 30s and lows will be in the mid to upper 20s. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is in the mid to upper 20s and the average low is in the low teens. The warmer than average weather will likely stick around for the rest of the month and continue into early February.