Light snow and freezing drizzle possible Monday morning

Monday, January 13, 2020

4:00 a.m.

Your NBC15 Weather Authority Forecast from Meteorologist James Parish:

Today's Weather Impact Scale: None

Tonight's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out 4). Rain/snow mix is likely to develop this evening and continue through the overnight. Freezing rain/drizzle could mix in at times too. A dusting of snow will be possible in spots. Slick/wet roads could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

Good Monday morning! Even though the widespread accumulating snow has ended, patchy light snow and freezing drizzle will be possible through mid morning. Make sure to give yourself some extra time out of the door this morning. You'll need to dust off your car. Plus, DOT is reporting snowy/slippery roads this morning. Temperature-wise, most places are in the 20s this morning.

Most places will warm to or above freezing this afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s. Expect some sunshine late this morning and early this afternoon before clouds start to build back in this evening.

Another quick hitting storm system will bring in a round of rain/snow tonight. The best chance of snow will likely stay north of Madison. Some spots could pick up a dusting of snow overnight, mainly on elevated surfaces and on the grass. The rain/snow mix should not be very heavy. Temperatures will likely hold steady in the low to mid 30s, if not warm by a degree or two overnight.

Most of the rain/snow mix will be out of the area by the time you wake up Tuesday morning. Tuesday will be the warmest day this week. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

This active weather pattern will continue through the rest of work week and into the weekend. There will be more opportunities for snow on Wednesday and Friday into Saturday. Wednesday's system will be a weak system with only light snow expected at this time. A stronger storm system will impact the area Friday into Saturday of this week. A rain/snow mix will be possible on Friday, then all snow on Saturday. It's still a little too early to get into specifics on this system.

Temperatures will go up and down a little each day towards the end of the week. Highs on Wednesday will be near freezing on Wednesday. Thursday will be the coldest day this work week. Friday will be warmer with highs in the low to mid 30s, then it's going to turn much colder this week.

