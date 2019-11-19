Light snow and rain expected Tuesday morning

NOVEMBER 15, 2019

5:00 a.m.

YOUR NBC15 WEATHER AUTHORITY FORECAST FROM METEOROLOGIST CHARLIE SHORTINO:

WEATHER IMPACT TODAY IS LOW (1) DUE TO LIGHT SNOW IN THE MORNING.

A weak area of low pressure will move through the region today. It will bring milder temperatures but also some light snow and rain in the morning. Accumulation will be under a half inch in all locations and closer to 1/10 of an inch in many spots. Dry but cloudy weather will be seen tomorrow with rain becoming likely Wednesday night and Thursday. Temperatures will be mild through Thursday but will turn cooler for the end of the week.