Light snow possible Friday night

The first chance of snow in 2020 is still not looking very impressive.

The chance of snow Friday night has gone down a little since Thursday. On Friday, the forecast models have shifted the track of the clipper system south and west. The new track pushes the system further away from the area, which will likely result in a lower snow chances and snowfall totals.

The first sn❄️w of 2020 still looks very unimpressive.



The forecast track of the system has shifted south and west, which means a lower chance of snow tonight for southern Wisconsin.



At Most: 1" (SW WI)



Most Likely: Dusting (Madison and points west)



At Least: Snow Flurries pic.twitter.com/GwsKQqUR57 — James Parish (@James_NBC15) January 3, 2020

Snow and/or scattered snow showers will likely start to develop after 8 p.m. and continue overnight.

Madison and points to the west will likely see a dusting of snow. Most places east of Madison probably won't even see a dusting. If 1" of snow fell, it would likely be across the southwestern corner of the state.

Here's a model by model comparison on how much snow will fall tonight.

Here's a look at how much snow each model has falling tonight!



My forecast is similar to the EURO & NAM. I think a dusting of snow is likely for Madison and points west.



The models continue to trend with a more southern track. The RPM doesn't show any snow falling tonight. pic.twitter.com/8JNHl2tuWo — James Parish (@James_NBC15) January 3, 2020

A few snowflakes could linger into Saturday morning. Most of Saturday will be dry and mostly cloudy. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 30s.

Sunday will be warmer and windy. Highs on Sunday will be near 40 degrees. Expect a southwest to west at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 40 mph. Wind gusts this strong could impact traveling and blow away holiday decorations. People taking down their holiday decorations on Sunday should use caution, especially when climbing ladders.

The first weekend of 2020 doesn't look bad at all. More mild weather will return by Sunday. The main weather problem this weekend will be the gusty winds on Sunday.



Expect a SW to W winds at 15-25 mph. Wind gusts could be over 40 mph. pic.twitter.com/XY8SXt7RqN — James Parish (@James_NBC15) January 3, 2020

There will also be a slight chance of rain/snow Sunday afternoon.