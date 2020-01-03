Light snow possible Friday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) The first chance of snow in 2020 is still not looking very impressive.

The chance of snow Friday night has gone down a little since Thursday. On Friday, the forecast models have shifted the track of the clipper system south and west. The new track pushes the system further away from the area, which will likely result in a lower snow chances and snowfall totals.

Snow and/or scattered snow showers will likely start to develop after 8 p.m. and continue overnight.

Madison and points to the west will likely see a dusting of snow. Most places east of Madison probably won't even see a dusting. If 1" of snow fell, it would likely be across the southwestern corner of the state.

Here's a model by model comparison on how much snow will fall tonight.

A few snowflakes could linger into Saturday morning. Most of Saturday will be dry and mostly cloudy. Highs on Saturday will be in the low 30s.

Sunday will be warmer and windy. Highs on Sunday will be near 40 degrees. Expect a southwest to west at 10 to 20 mph. Wind gusts could be up to 40 mph. Wind gusts this strong could impact traveling and blow away holiday decorations. People taking down their holiday decorations on Sunday should use caution, especially when climbing ladders.

There will also be a slight chance of rain/snow Sunday afternoon.

 