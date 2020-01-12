Light snowfall accumulations Sunday night

Tonight's Weather Impact Scale: Low (Yellow, 1 out of 4). Widespread snow will develop across this evening and overnight. Snowfall totals will likely range from 1-3" of snow. The southeastern corner of the area will see between a trace and 1" of snow. Snowy/slick roads could impact the morning commute on Monday.

Our next round of accumulating snow will start to move in this evening and continue overnight. Snow will start to make the jump over the Mississippi River as early as 8 p.m. Snow could reach Madison by 10 p.m. A shield of snow will likely cover most the area by 12 a.m. Monday. Most of the accumulating snow will out of the area by 4 a.m. Snowy/slick roads could impact the Monday morning commute, so plan on giving yourself some extra time out the door. Temperature-wise, morning lows will be in the 20s.

A little light snow or snow flurries could linger into Monday morning. Most of Monday will be a dry, mostly cloudy day. Highs temperatures for most of the area will be above freezing.

Another round of rain and snow will move from southwest to northeast across the area Monday evening into Monday night. Temperatures will likely be near or just above freezing, so accumulations will likely be light, if any, and no major travel impacts are expected. Lows Monday night into Tuesday morning will be in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and the warmest day next week. Highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

This active weather pattern will continue through the rest of work week and into the weekend. There will be more opportunities for snow on Wednesday and Friday into Saturday. Wednesday's system will be a weak system with only light snow expected at this time. A stronger storm system will impact the area Friday into Saturday of this week. A rain/snow mix will be possible on Friday, then all snow on Saturday. It's still a little too early to get into specifics on this system. Temperatures will go up and down a little each day towards the end of next week.