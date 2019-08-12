Light the Night: Madison's effort to end Leukemia and Lymphoma

Every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with blood cancer, according to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. It's one of the darkest phrases one can hear. Those at LLS, they're hoping to bring a light to the darkness of cancer.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Light the Night event helps to fund treatments that are saving lives. It's happening in Madison on Oct. 10 at the Duck Pond at Warner Park. Registration begins at 5 p.m. The goal of the event is to raise $300,000.

Before the Light the Night even this fall, LLS of Wisconsin is holding a kickoff celebration on Aug. 15 at HotelRed on Monroe Street. It's from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. Food and beverages will be served and those attending will have the opportunity to network with fellow LLS volunteers, hear stories of inspiration, including this year's honored hero: Liam Sanborn.

For more information, you can email Shannon Ratchman at Shannon.Ratchman@lls.org or visit www.lightthenight.org/wi.

