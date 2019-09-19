Limited number of tickets available for Saturday's Badgers vs. Michigan game

More Badger fans have something to jump around for. On Thursday, UW-Madison announced a limited quantity of tickets are being released for the previously sold out game.

4…3…2…



Counting down the days to Saturday’s S̶O̶L̶D̶ ̶O̶U̶T̶ … a LIMITED # OF TICKETS have been made available for #13 @BadgerFootball vs. #11 Michigan!



Just the 5th top-15 showdown at Camp Randall in the last 20 years!



Act fast & Jump Around!



🎟 https://t.co/p6tvXzBl0J pic.twitter.com/BS3NTdjblS — Wisconsin Badgers (@UWBadgers) September 19, 2019

The number 13 Badgers are taking on number 11 Michigan at Camp Randall Saturday. Kickoff is at 11am.UW-Madison is asking fans to help create a special environment for this historic game by taking part in the Camp Randall Stripe Out.

Fans are asked to wear either red or white, depending on the section of their seats. They are asked to wear white in the following sections: A, C, E, G, I-P (includes Student Section), R, T, V, X, Y2, YZ, Z2, AA, CC, EE, GG, II, KK. Fans are encouraged to wear read in the other sections.

Two-and-a-half hours before kickoff, people can head to Union South for the Badger Bash. It is a family-friendly event full of camaraderie that has taken place at The Union for more than 40 years. The UW Marching Band will be performing at the event to get people in the spirit before kickoff.

This year, NBC15 is the media partner of the Badger Bash. NBC15 Sports Director Mike Jacques will be emceeing the Badger Bash and NBC15 Chief Meteorologist Charlie Shortino will be providing live weather forecasts. NBC15 anchors and reporters will also be on hand to help fans get in the Badger Spirit. A booth will be set-up for fans to try out a green screen, pretending to be a meteorologist or reporter.