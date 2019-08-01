Lineman paralyzed while clearing storm debris transferred to Denver for treatment

A utility worker paralyzed as he was cleaning up storm debris July 20 has been move to Denver to continue treatment.

Brian Ortner's wife, Amy said he was clearing debris off of telephone lines when the limb swung and hit him in the back. She said he has no feeling from the chest down, and that will not change. The Ortners will remain in Denver for two months.

They have thanked the community for their support and continue to provide updates on GoFundMe.

After arriving in Denver, Amy wrote:

“We have heard many times today that they have seen miracles happen here and although we are trying to be realistic we are also trying to be optimistic.”

Family has established a benefit account through Gofundme with the goal of raising $150,000.

Click here for more information on Brian's condition, including a link to make a donation through Gofundme.

