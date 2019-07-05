Lines form early for public opening of Big Wheel

The wait is over at Bay Beach Amusement Park.

There is a lot to celebrate at Bay Beach Amusement Park this Fourth of July: American Independence and the public grand opening of the Big Wheel.

"To see the general public be able to go on and enjoy it, just the great views coming over the water," said Jason Arnoldi, manager of Bay Beach Amusement Park. "Just excited to get it going especially on the Fourth of July with it's red, white, and blue color scheme, so it works perfectly."

The ribbon-cutting is more than 11 years in the making with dozens of people braving the heat for their chance to take one of the first spins.

"We are excited to come check out the new, beautiful Big Wheel and be one of the first to ride on the Fourth of July," said Jacob Collins and Kalee DeBeck. "Then I guess every year it will have to be a tradition."

The Zahn family also hopes to make the Big Wheel part of their annual traditions that span generations.

"I grew up in Green Bay, and I grew up coming here, so it's fun to come home and have my kids get the same experience as I had as a kid growing up, too," said Matthew Zahn who travels with his family from Arlington, Virginia to visit Bay Beach Amusement Park every year.

"Everyone can go on it--tall, short, young, old, and the handicapped gondola, the first of its kind, is very important to us, and we hope everyone comes out and enjoys that," said Arnoldi.

The people standing in line anxiously waited to see the views they are not able to find anywhere else.

"The best part is the views obviously. 360-degrees. You can look all around the park, all around the bay, the city," said Arnoldi.

The Big Wheel is open during Bay Beach Amusement Park hours every day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. The cost is three tickets which totals 75 cents.