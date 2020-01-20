List of Packers set to become free agents

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers 2019-20 season came to an end on Sunday night in a 37-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship.
That could make the last game for a number of notable Packers players.
Players are either “restricted free agents” or “unrestricted free agents.” A restricted free agent may be subject to a “qualifying offer.” A restricted or unrestricted free agent may be designated by his prior club as its franchise player or transition player.
Here is a list of the Packers players set to become unrestricted and restricted free agents, according to spotrac.com.
UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
RT Bryan Bulaga
ILB Blake Martinez
CB Tramon Williams
K Mason Crosby
WR Geronimo Allison
OLB Kyler Fackrell
TE Marcedes Lewis
ILB B.J. Goodson
RB Tyler Ervin
SS Ibraheim Campbell
WR Ryan Grant
T Jason Spriggs
T Jared Veldheer
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
WR Allen Lazard
WR Jake Kumerow
TE Robert Tonyan Jr.
CB Chandon Sullivan
DE Tyler Lancaster
FS Will Redmond
G John Leglue
OFFSEASON TIMELINE
Free Agency Begins -- March 18
NFL teams are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2019 player contracts at 3 p.m. CT on March 18.
Teams must also be under the 2020 Salary Cap prior to 3 p.m. CT on March 18.
April 17
Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign offer sheets.