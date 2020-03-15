22 school districts in Dane Co. area closed effective immediately

In a release from the DeForest Area School District, DeForest Area School District Superintendent Eric Runez made the following statement:

"In the best interests of the health of our students, staff, and families, and based on the direction provided by Public Health Madison and Dane County, the following public schools in Dane County and surrounding area will be closing effective immediately as of Sunday, March 15."

"This closure will extend minimally through Friday, April 3. Individual school districts will be sending out more detailed information to their families and staff as soon as possible, but collectively agreed to close schools immediately. We appreciate your understanding as we continue to navigate through this rapidly evolving situation."

The following school districts are closed effective immediately:

- Belleville

- Cambridge

- Columbus

- Deerfield

- DeForest

- Edgerton

- Lodi

- Madison

- Marshall

- McFarland

- Middleton

- Monona

- Mount Horeb

- New Glarus

- Oregon

- Sauk Prairie

- Stoughton

- Sun Prairie

- Verona Area

- Waunakee Community

- Wisconsin Heights