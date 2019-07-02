Listeria scare leads to recall of vegetables from Green Giant, Trader Joe’s

Growers Express, which supplies packaged vegetables to Green Giant and Trader Joe’s, issued a voluntary recall because of a possible listeria contamination.

The recall includes cauliflower, butternut squash, potatoes, zucchini and more, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall does not affect canned or frozen vegetables.

Many of the packaged vegetables were sold on the East Coast and Midwest. Most of the products have a “Best if Used By” date of June 26 to June 29, 2019.

For a full list of where the packaged vegetable were sold along with affected lot numbers, visit the FDA website.

The company notified grocers to remove any contaminated products from shelves. If consumers have a package that is recalled, they should throw it away immediately.

Listeria monocytogenes is a type of bacterium that sickens about 1,600 people a year, and about 260 die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The bacteria is most likely to affect pregnant women, newborns, senior citizens and anyone with a weakened immune system.

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.