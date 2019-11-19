Little Big Town to headline American Family Insurance Championship concert in 2020

Super group and Grand Ole Opry members Little Big Town will take the stage to headline the American Family Insurance Championship concert on June 5.

Tickets for the event at Breese Stevens Field in Madison will go on sale on Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m.

Proceeds from the concert and championship are donated to the Steve Stricker American Family Insurance Foundation for distribution to American Family Children’s Hospital and other charities impacting families and children.

The 2019 PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship raised a record $2.4 million for charities. In four years, the championship has raised more than $7.1 million for distribution to 280 charitable organizations.

Concert Details

The event is June 5 at Breese Stevens Field located at 917 East Mifflin Street. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Ticket Information

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 26 at 10 a.m.





General admission is $49.



General admission plus any one-day golf tournament ticket is $59.



Concert Gold Circle general admission is $95.



Concert Gold Circle general admission plus valid any one day golf tournament ticket is $99.

Ticket purchasing options include:





Online at AmFamChampionship.com/tickets (the link will be live on Nov. 26).



In person at The Duck Pond, Mallards Box Office located at 2920 North Sherman Avenue, Madison.



By phone at 608-246-4277.

Office hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The 2020 PGA TOUR Champions American Family Insurance Championship will take place June 5-7 at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison featuring tournament host and player Steve Stricker. Tickets for the fifth annual event will also be available beginning Tuesday, Nov. 26.

