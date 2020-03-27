"Little Free Pantry" pops up in Marshall

A man in Marshall is doing his part to help those in need during the coronavirus crisis.

Eric Salzwedel decided to build a Little Free Pantry. It’s a box located at 304 Main Street where people can pick up and donate non-perishable food.

He asked his friend Bob Greathead to build the pantry.

"My wife Lindsey and I moved to Marshall just a few months ago and with everything going on right now I saw the opportunity," Salzwedel said. "I’m like maybe this is the sign, this is the time to take this idea, this free pantry and actually build it,"

You may have seen the little free library around certain neighborhoods. You can pick up books for free or drop them off there too. Well the concept is the same.

People can donate food to the pantry and anyone can come by and grab a meal.

“The little free pantry is really an opportunity for neighbors to help feed neighbors and really just to activate the community engagement to food insecurity. It's for people to stop and get food 365 days a year, 24/7. To grab as much or as a little as they need and (people also have) the ability to give back as well at the same time,” said Salzwedel.

