Little girl hit, killed by truck at Sauk County campground

A 7-year-old girl was killed on Sunday after she was hit by a truck at Jellystone Campground and Resort in the Township of Delton.

According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, a 76-year-old man was driving a pick-up truck through the camping area of the resort. He drove to the top a hill where he hit the little girl just before 10:30 a.m.

Authorities rushed to the scene but she was pronounced dead at the campground. The driver of the truck was not hurt and authorities say he was not speeding at the time.

The Sauk County Sheriff’s office is calling this an accident and says the incident remains under investigation.

