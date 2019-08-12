Live grenade discovered during Florida traffic stop

A traffic stop on Saturday night led to the discovery of a explosive, WCJB reported.

During a traffic stop, deputies found weapons - including a grenade - in a man's car. (Source: DeSoto County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office said a narcotics unit was doing a traffic stop when they discovered weapons - guns and an M67 grenade with the pin in place.

The sheriff's office said the driver told detectives as far as he knew, the grenade was "live."

A bomb squad was called in to remove and destroy the grenade.

The driver was charged with multiple counts of possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.

