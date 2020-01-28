Loaded gun found in Beloit student's backpack

A Beloit teacher found a loaded handgun in an elementary school student’s backpack Tuesday morning, leading to the arrest of the student’s stepfather, according to the School District of Beloit.

The school district said the student brought the gun to Todd Elementary School where the teacher spotted it, confiscated it, and made sure all of the students were safe. The Beloit Police Department was then alerted to the situation around 8:40 a.m. and responded to investigate.

Under Wisconsin law, the student is too young to face criminal prosecution for having the gun, however officers looked into how the child obtained the weapon and ended up arrested the student’s stepfather.

The 36-year-old stepfather, whose name was not released, was booked on a count of leaving a loaded firearm within reach of a child. Child protective services was also called in to launch their own investigation.

School officials and police continue to investigate the situation, the district said, adding that the student will not be allowed to return to class Wednesday “or for the foreseeable future.”

