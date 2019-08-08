Local 4-H exhibitor donates money from auction to the Badger Honor Flight

It was Bailey Clark's first and last time entering the auction ring at the Dane County Fair on July 19. The 18-year-old recently graduated from Oregon High School and this was her last year in 4-H.

In the ring Friday night at the Dane County Fair, Clark sold her 252 pound crossbred barrow, George.

"I was a bit nervous," said Clark.

It was more than just the lights and the auctioneer on the loud speaker that was fueling the nervous energy. Clark knew she wanted to donate a portion of her profits to one of her favorite charities, Badger Honor Flight.

"I was proud knowing I was going to help make a difference in the life of a veteran," said Clark.

Clark and her family have been volunteering with BHF for 7 years. She's helped with wheelchair duties getting veterans on and off flights at the airport. It's something she became active in because her grandfather served.

"My Grandpa Shackelford served in the Air Force for 20 years and is a Vietnam Veteran," said Clark. "It's my way to give back to him and those like him. Seeing the emotions of the veterans when they come down the escalator at the Welcome Home Celebration brings a smile to my face."

On Wednesday, Aug. 7, Clark made a donation of $100 to Badger Honor Flight. After paying her feed bills for her pigs and putting some of it away for college, she was happy to make the donation.

"I was taught at a very young age to ALWAYS thank Veterans and those who are currently serving. I know that my $100 is going to help change the life of a Veteran and their family," said Clark.

She said that donation will be used towards the cost of sending a local veteran to Washington, D.C.

According to BHF's website, the organization's inaugural Honor Flight Tour happened in May 2005. BHF is sponsoring upcoming flights in 2019 on Sept. 7, Oct. 5, and Nov. 2.

Clark has exhibited at the Dane County Fair for 7 years. She's a member of the Oregon Headliners 4-H Club and the Oregon FFA Chapter. In addition to the swine project, she's also exhibited Brown Swiss calves and has shot archery and trap in Shooting Sports.

"4-H, FFA and BHF have taught me how important it is to give back to the communities we live in," said Clark.

In the fall, Clark will be attending Madison College studying in the dental program.

Clark wants to give a big thank you to the State Bank of Cross Plains for purchasing her pig, George.