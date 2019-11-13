Local 9-year-old boy raises $15k to fight hunger in schools

Hundreds of kindness bags are on their way to four local elementary schools, all thanks to one special nine-year-old boy.

Kindness bags.

Weston Hannan loves farming, so he raised corn behind his house and sold it to raise money for people in need.

Weston raised $15,000 through corn sales and online donations, and now he's donating that money to the Sunshine Place in Sun Prairie, and the DeForest area food pantry.

The Sunshine Place is using the money to create kindness bags: backpacks filled with food that will be sent home with local elementary students over the weekends.

Volunteers joined Weston Wednesday to pack more than 1,700 bags.

Each kindness bag has 14 items, enough food for breakfast, lunch and snacks for the weekend.

