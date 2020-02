You've probably driven past the Fluno Center at the corner of University and Frances Street a number of times, but how much do you know about what's inside? General Manager Andy Ableman is in the WMTV Studio to tell us more, as the Fluno Center celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Fluno Center General Manager Andy Ableman is in the WMTV Studio to share more about the space in February's Local Business Spotlight.

CLICK HERE to visit the Fluno Center website for more information.