Local Mayo workers take knee in "White Coats For Black Lives" movement

Healthcare workers have been on the front lines since the COVID-19 broke out. Now, they're taking a stand in another crisis.

On Friday, Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse came together in the national effort of "White Coats For Black Lives"-- taking a knee in silence over racism.

"Recognize bias, prejudice, and racism in society, but also in healthcare and healthcare disparities as well," said Dr. Paul Mueller, the Regional Vice President of Mayo Southwest Wisconsin.

Mayo says different ethnicities can have different health outcomes--based on economic, housing, income and other factors.

Doctors there say the first step in finding the solution to racism is acknowledgment.

"The second step is researching what you can do," said Dr. Caroline Wilker, the chair of Diversity and Inclusion at Mayo La Crosse. "There is a lot out there and it is important to get involved."

"We didn't want to be silent. We wanted to say there is an issue," Mueller added. "Second, we want to listen. We want to understand what are the issues and third, we want to take actions on things that we can actually resolve or help resolve."

Healthcare workers recognize the importance of the protests going on across the country, but they also recommend safety guidelines to do so in the middle of the pandemic.

"Social distancing remains extremely important, wear a mask-- those are the main things you can do to prevent spread of the virus," Mueller explained. "Also, engage in frequent hand washing/ hand hygiene."

Friday's gathering at Mayo was hastily organized, but came together with the healthcare system in full support.

Mayo has initiatives in place already to help fight bias.

"We have a strong Diversity and Inclusion Committee and leadership all the way up to the highest levels and there are many trainings that are available," Wilker said.

Doctors say they could always do more with training and will continue to look for ways to end racism.

They say while the conversation can be hard, it's an important one to have.