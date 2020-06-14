Local WWII Vet celebrates 100th birthday

A local World War II vet celebrated his 100th birthday.

Mike Millisor was honored with a parade in front of his house in Fitchburg Sunday. Family, friends, even the Fitchburg fire department rode by honking and holding signs to wish Mike a happy birthday and to show appreciation for his service to our country.

When asked how he felt about the parade, Mike responded "pretty important I guess." He was gifted with a flag from Fitchburg police and fire officials.

Mike says one of the keys to making it to his 100th birthday is exercise.

From all of us at NBC15, Happy Birthday Mike!