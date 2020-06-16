Local agencies partner up to deliver supplies to early care, education providers

To help combat the lack of supplies during the COIVD-19 pandemic, local agencies have teamed up to secure and deliver supplies to childcare providers in need.

The Department of Children and Families, Feeding Wisconsin, Baby2Baby, United Way of Wisconsin and United Way of Dane County are working together for the first time to equip early care and education providers with supplies they need.

In the early stages of the pandemic, DCF worked to secure supplies through the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help early care and education providers who were struggling to find supplies, according to the Department.

The partnership with other agencies began when DCF started working with private suppliers like Baby2Baby to find additional donations of lacking items including diapers, wipes and formula.

Once supplies started coming in, DCF began to evaluate providers in need by working with staff who regulate childcare providers and other advocates in the field.

When United Way and Feeding Wisconsin offered their expertise and services in delivery and logistics of supplies, the initiative found it’s missing piece.

“The Department of Children and Families is grateful for the efforts of the numerous partners across the state who stepped up during the public health emergency to keep our early care and education centers safe and operational,” said DCF Secretary Emilie Amundson in a release. “I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for all you’ve done.”

Over the past few weeks, providers in need began receiving the supplies they were lacking thanks to this partnership.