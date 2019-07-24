Local asphalt company helps woman after losing $9,000 in paving scam

Action 2 News has an update about a scam we first warned you about in June.

After losing $9,000 to a fly-by-night asphalt company, Joyce Diestler tried to spread the word about the scam, warning other homeowners.

To date, Diestler hasn’t recouped any of her lost money, but a local company is paying it forward by patching up the poor job done in June.

Diestler loves taking photos, but the view in her camera Tuesday brought her to tears.

“We have Quality Asphalt here,” said Diestler. “They are tearing up the old driveway and laying a new one for nothing. Every time I think of them, it brings tears to my eyes because I got ripped off.”

Months ago, Asphalt Paving Company offered to fix her driveway at a discounted price for $9,000.

“It was supposed to cost 1$4,000 but they were giving me a deal,” said Diestler.

Little did she know it was a scam. She said they took the money, leaving her driveway unfinished and in rough shape.

“They did a terrible, terrible, terrible job,” said Diestler.

Local company Quality Asphalt in Green Bay went out to Diestler’s property and checked out the work.

“It didn’t look like proper type of mix,” said owner Bill Smith. “Pits everywhere, low spots and divots everywhere.”

Smith quickly figured out that the company wasn’t legit.

“They were sending flyers out and the address was on the same street our shop was on... so I went to see what was going on and it was just an office building. No one there. No one from the paving company there,” said Smith.

We talked to the receptionist at the address listed on Asphalt Paving Company’s website, who told us the company never set up shop inside the building. It seems they just used the building as a cover.

"I feel like people in the construction industry or paving industry get a bad rap from people like this, so I want to show there are legitimate companies out there and we are willing to help any way we can within our means necessary,” said Smith. “The amount of money she was taken for, we just felt bad, so we came out.”

Quality Asphalt said the repair job they did for Diestler would normally cost about $7,000, but Smith said she won’t see a single bill from them.

He said even some of his crew members volunteered their time to fix her driveway, never clocking in for the job.

To say thank you, Diestler did what she does best and came up with a plan to feed them.

“Last time it was sloppy joes, this time roast beef sandwiches, cheesy potatoes, chips, dip and these caramel chocolate pecan little candy bars for dessert,” said Diestler.

“She puts on a full feast for those guys,” said Smith. “I think that is payment enough, because those guys like to eat.”

Diestler called Smith and his crew her heroes.

“When I am in my nursing home, this is what I am going to be looking at -- pictures of people doing good things," said Diestler.

"For us, if you take care of your customers, they take care of you. It’s a full circle thing," said Smith.

Smith offered a few signs to look out for when asphalt company’s come knocking on your door:

• On the assessment or proposal, look for the Insurance number. He said it should be really easy to find out how long the company has been in business.

• On the assessment or proposal, look for the DOT number.

• He said crews rarely have leftover asphalt to use on another job.

• Get another quote or second opinion. He said there's no reason you have to sign the contract that day.

• Never pay in cash

