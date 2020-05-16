Local bars look forward to a busy Friday night

You surely noticed downtown Green Bay streets and sidewalks have been empty for the last two months as businesses were told to close their doors to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

But some life is coming back with the state Supreme Court throwing out Wisconsin's Safer at Home order this week and health departments rescinding their own local orders (see related story).

Bars in Green Bay are looking forward to a busy Friday night.

"It's good news for us," bar owner and Brown County Tavern League president Don Mjelde said. "There's a lot of people suffering out there, ready to get their business back going again and wanting to food their families, pay their mortage and be safe and responsible for the people of the community."

Businesses are being encouraged to reopen following Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) and federal CDC guidelines.

"It's going to be masks while we're working. We're going to have sanitizer for all the customers. We're going to try to maintain 6 feet of social distancing. We're going to have that distance between tables," Mjelde said. "There's a lot of variables they have in play that work for us, because we can use that to maintain social distancing and make sure people are being responsible when they're in an establishment."

Mjelde says he doubled his staff at Richard Cranium's bar, expecting more people to venture out after the Safer at Home restrictions were lifted.

Health officials and local government leaders are reminding everyone the coronavirus hasn't gone away, only the "Safer at Home" orders, but increased testing capacity and a downward trend in cases leaves them optimistic.

"We had a fantastic turnout in terms of community testing. The numbers that came in today in terms of the positives were still very, in terms of what we were seeing last week, were in the right direction, they were lower," Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach said.

County officials say because no action was taken by the Evers' administration after the state Supreme Court ruled the safer at home extension overstepped its boundaries; Brown County's order would not hold up to legal challenge.

"We can't seal our borders and if other individuals are coming and going, no matter how much we lock down our own population, in my opinion from what I saw it just would not be effective," said David Hemery, Brown County's Corporation Counsel.