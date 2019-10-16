Local business owners say Forward Madison FC brought pride and good sales

With Forward Madison FC's now on break, local business owners say the new soccer team has brought not only pride, but good sales.

Courtesy of Justin Nuoffer, Forward Madison FC

Forward Madison FC players are taking some time for some final goodbyes with fans before the start of the off season.

In their first season, Forward Madison FC finished in fourth place out of 10 teams in the USL League One.

And just on Wednesday, two of the players earned all-league honors. But impact on Madison goes beyond the goal post.

Last weekend’s loss in the semifinal championship won’t overshadow the exciting first season the flamingos had.

Their fan base grew and grew, averaging more than 4,000 people at each home game.

Restaurant owners on East Washington Avenue on the city’s east side that say some of their best summer days were Flamingo game nights.

"I think it's really great - it's done a lot for the community as well, it's brought a lot of people together around here,” says Brandon Roth of LJ’s Bar and Restaurant.

“The flock especially has held community events and trash pickups, and it's nice to see the community as its growing and developing come together, especially over something as great as soccer,” Roth says.

