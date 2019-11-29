Local businesses in Madison offering deals on Black Friday, over weekend

When you are getting ready to shop for the holidays, don't forget about supporting your local businesses.

Events will be happening all weekend on State Street as part of their 'Holiday Open House,' starting Friday.

You can find different activities at businesses on State Street. The stores and restaurants will have special deals too.

Downtown Madison says it an opportunity to remind people of all the great things the historic street has to offer in Madison.

“Every dollar that's spent here, that stays here. That employs people to live in our community, just continues to strengthen it and to grow it,” says Tiffany Kenney, executive director at Madison’s Central Business Improvement District.

You can visit the Downtown Madison website to see the full schedule.

The final event, ornament decorating, is on Sunday.

