Local businesses react to new restaurant capacity cap

Local businesses are preparing to shrink their customer size under a new capacity cap and they said the change will hit hard.

Clayton Alexander has been serving up smiles and beers for as long as he can remember in Tiny’s Tap House.

“My dad’s owned this corner for about 25 years. I’ve been bartending for five,” Alexander said.

He said the laughter and constant conversation is what keeps him there.

“The people. Just meeting the neighborhood. The neighborhood is really good to us so we try to be good to them,” he said.

He said amid Coronavirus concerns and the push for social distancing the bar stools has been empty.

“We’d have bar crawls come in for St. Patrick’s Day. We didn’t have any of those come in. Our overflow business is slow, but neighborhood business is about the same,” he said.

But Alexander said with the new ban that may change.

Public Health Officials ordered restaurants and bars in Dane County to cut their seating capacity in half to stop the spread of the virus.

The seating capacity at Tiny’s Tap House is thirty, but under the new rule it’s fifteen.

“That’s going to hurt. We’ll just have to keep count and follow the rules as best we can,” Alexander said.

“We wanted to come support them and give them money while we still could. We still plan on ordering takeout and things like that when we can,” Travis Huber, Tiny’s Tap House customer said.

Alexanders said they have loyal customers and the public safety is most important.

“The neighborhood is good to us. They know our door will be open. They know we’ll serve them up right. But whatever the state tells us to do we’ll follow,” Alexander said.

