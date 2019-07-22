Local camp gets kids involved in STEM

With school out for the summer, a STEM camp hosted at Madison's Edgewood College makes sure kids keep learning by teaching them about science and technology.

Three years ago, Shiras Gent was not interested in science and technology, until her parents signed her up for Camp Invention.

"I was like sure I'll give it a shot and I ended up loving it," Gent said, now 11 years old and in her fourth year at the camp.

Camp Invention is a week-long camp that focuses on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM), getting kids involved at a young age.

"Giving them this opportunity to really sink their teeth into it a little bit and find out that they love science and can go and pursue it on their own is really important," said Anne Saloma, the camp director in Madison.

Campers take part in a variety of hands-on activities, like learning about pollution in farming and pretending to be paleontologists digging for fossils.

"It was so cool because you didn't know what you were going to find and so you kept looking it for it and then you'd have to dig it out," Gent said.

The camp aims to teach kids the skills they will need to be scientists and innovators in the future and teach them to love STEM.

"We want kids to be knowledgeable about the world and we want them to look at learning about science and learning about the world as a fun thing that they're going to continue to do later on in life," said Sandy Welander, a teacher at Camp Invention.

Saloma said this is also a way to make sure kids continue learning new things, even when they are not in school.

"I'm seeing a lot of learning and a lot of creating and a lot of happy, engaged kids," she said.

Camp Invention is run by the National Inventors Hall of Fame, and there are hundreds of programs across the county. To find the camp closest to you, visit their website.