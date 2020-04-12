Local chef, community delivers Easter meals to homeless

Community members are working overtime to give back this holiday as more families face unprecedented uncertainty.

Greater Madison Resource Center, a local chef and volunteers came together to deliver meals to those battling homelessness.

Anne Cutter and a handful of volunteers filled containers with Easter dinner staples to help families in need.

"I know there are a lot of families that aren't as lucky as we are," Cutter said.

Those meals served 74 families, including 214 children.

"It feels good to help. I hope these efforts bring some smiles," Cutter said.

Kelly LeGrand, Greater Madison Resource Center Founder, said they've seen an increase in homelessness amid the Coronavirus.

Some hotels in our viewing area are housing those families in need, but with just a microwave and a fridge making an Easter dinner isn't an option.

"Food is always a way we convey love. When we're cooking for our families that's when we put a lot of effort into our dishes," Dave Heidi, Charlie’s on Main and Liliana's owner and chef said.

He said some people have a lot on their plate so making the meals was a no-brainer.

"You got to just step up. I feel like rising tide raises all ships. The more we can do in the community the more other people will do in the community too," he said.

Volunteers packed up the Easter meals with toys for kids donated by the community and dropped them off at area hotels in an effort to bring comfort to a challenging time.

"If we all start chipping in together maybe it won't be as scary,” he said. "We’re all in this together and the more we can all do together, the better."

Heidi is also holding a pay it forward soup program to help those battling hunger. Call Charlie’s on Main or Liliana’s for those details.

