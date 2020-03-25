Local churches come together to give food to community members

Delivery and curb-side pick-up is the new normal for three local church food pantries.

First United Methodist Church is delivering emergency food boxes to people in the Madison area. The food box comes from Second Harvest Foodbank of Southwest Wisconsin then the church supplements the boxes with more food from their food pantry to make sure the families have enough food for five days.

Grace Episcopal Church is offering curbside pick-up for people who call ahead and ask for items from the food pantry. When you call a volunteer will take your name down and the number of people in your household. You can choose what items you need and if the food pantry has the items then you can come to the church and a volunteer will safely deliver the items to your car.

Bethel Lutheran Church is also offering curbside pick-up, but only for pre-made food boxes. People can call ahead to Bethel Lutheran Church, a volunteer will take down your information and number of people in the household then you can drive to the church and safely get your food box.

The three food pantries are working together to make sure people have what they need. If there are items one food pantry needs then the other two work together to get them the items.

If you are in need of help from one of these food pantries call the phones numbers here:

First United Methodist Church - 608-251-4407

Bethel Lutheran Church - 608-257-2621

Grace Episcopal Church - 608-255-5147