Local coffee house helps feed those in need on Christmas Day

Christmas is known as the most wonderful time of year. But it can be a somber day if you're spending it alone.

SchoolGrounds Coffee House owners in Cottage Grove opened their doors and their hearts to the community for a free Christmas dinner.

Organizers say people came alone and with family for a warm meal – and a dose of holiday cheer.

"There’s a lot of lonely people on Christmas day and a lot of despair, and we like to lead people more towards hope,” says David Marrow, owner of SchoolGrounds Coffee House.

The coffee house is also running a coat drive to help those in need this winter. People can drop off a coat on the back porch at any time.

