Local coffee roaster named finalist in 2020 Good Food Award

Madison-based JBC Coffee Roasters has been named a finalist for the 2020 Good Food Award, the company announced Tuesday.

Good Food Award posted to their website that JBC made a top stop in their coffee section for the award.

On Facebook, JBC thanked their partners at Janson Coffee Farm “for growing delicious coffee!” The nomination is for JBC’s ‘Janson Panama Geisha Lot #109’ coffee.

JBC is located at 5821 Femrite Drive in Madison.

“We are honored to be named a finalist for this prestigious award that recognizes both high quality and sustainability,” says JBC founder Michael Johnson in a release Tuesday.

According to Good Food Award, "With a demonstrated commitment to environmental stewardship and growing their businesses in harmony with a better food system, these outstanding crafters represent the nation’s best in delicious, sustainable fare."

