Local coffee shop gains national recognition

A local coffee shop in Belleville is gaining national recognition after being named by Reader's Digest as the "Nicest Place in Wisconsin."

Lingonberry Llama opened its doors in October 2018, and has been serving coffee, as well as smoothies, frappes, snacks, and other items, ever since.

"This is our new commons if you will," said Jon Cleveland, the owner. "If anyone ever says that community doesn't exist, I'd say come to the Llama or go to any local community coffee shop, and you will see community. You will see young people sitting down with older folks, having dialogue, having discussions."

Gale Hellpap, economic development coordinator for the Village of Belleville, said she hopes the community continues to grow, and businesses like Llama help.

"We feel offerings such as the Llama will continue to entice and inspire other entrepreneurs and business owners to consider this community," she said.

Cleveland said the unique name stemmed from his daughter, who was eight when she came up with Lingonberry Llama. Cleveland said originally he was considering Burr Oak Coffee Shop. However, his daughter told him that Peru, which has llamas, was the second largest coffee producer in the world. While that ultimately wasn't true, the llama concept, plus his daughter's love of lingonberries, stuck.

“We have the best customers," Cleveland said. "I’ve owned other retail businesses – I have another business that I run as well – and we have the very best customers. People that appreciate an excellent cup of coffee, but even more than that, appreciate the investment in downtown Belleville, the investment in their town, to say, Belleville, we’ve got a lot going on here.”

The shop also hosts activities like yoga for new moms as well as musical guests. The shop is currently working on a kids space as well.