Local employee benefit company offers free counseling to businesses

A local employee benefit company is stepping up to help Wisconsin businesses help their employees during these challenging times by offering free services.

The Total Administrative Services Corporation (TASC) created a "TASC Responds" website that offers services to help business owners respond to changes prompted by COVID-19.

Daniel Rashke, TASC CEO, said his team developed a website to give the business community one less thing to worry about.

Businesses are making decisions to lay off, terminate or furlough employees and Rashke said these decisions, on top of law changes, can be hard to navigate.

"We allow them to contact us in a special forces group through that website and if they do that, we can assist them as needed on any aspect related to legislation, benefit changes, compliance -- you name it," he said.

The website went live March 29 and the numbers show the need. Company officials said they've seen 2,000 new users on the site so far and have taken nearly 200 calls.

"It’s using our business capabilities to really do what we normally do anyway, but for the common good," Rashke said.

If you own a business in Dane County, the company is also offering to deliver these services for free for the rest of the year in addition to the free counseling.

Visit TASC Responds to browse resources.

