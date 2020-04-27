Local dentists say thank you to essential workers with giveaway

Dr. Chad Schwitters, a dentist with Dental Health Associates, said due to the pandemic, he has been going into the clinic once a week for emergency procedures only. He said coming in and seeing staff members helping patients through this difficult time is inspiring.

“When I come to the office, I see our staff who are tirelessly and selflessly treating our patients despite the risks,” he said. “Even the people in the background that might not be treating those patients directly, but they’re working hard day in and day out for the community.”

Wanting to thank essential workers in the community, both in and out of the medical field, was the inspiration for Dental Health Associates to create a giveaway contest recognizing five essential workers and rewarding them each with a $100.00 gift card.

“Share with us a few kind words about family member or friend who is a healthcare provider or other essential worker in the community,” Schwitters said. “On May 1st we will be selecting randomly five of those individuals and they will be winners of a $100.00 gift card to a local business.”

Schwitters said those local businesses include entertainment, restaurants, grocery stores and spas. According to the details on the Dental Health Associates website, people should head to their Facebook page to comment on their giveaway post, tagging the person they hope to nominate.

Schwitters said Dental Health Associates has donated extra masks and gloves to UW Hospital, Meriter Hospital, and GHC, and wanted to do more to recognize essential workers.

“We just thought the next step would be to honor those individuals who are on the frontlines every day in this difficult time,” he said. “We’ve all seen on the news or personally people that are courageously out there despite the risks giving their time and frankly their wellbeing for our community. We’re happy to give small gifts to five of those individuals, but to me it’s mostly about recognizing all of them for their courage and what they’re doing for our community.”

The Dental Health Associates website says the winners will be selected Friday, May 1 at 4 p.m.

